Bristol police seek suspicious vehicle driver who struck cruiser

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The identity of a suspicious vehicle driver is being sought by police in Bristol.

Police said they were called to the area of 226 East Main St. around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

A report said there was a suspicious vehicle there.

When officers arrived, they said they found two males sleeping in the front seats of a 2020 gray four-door Honda Civic.

“When the officers announced their presence, the two vehicle occupants woke up and the driver immediately placed the Civic in drive and fled the scene, striking an unoccupied police cruiser causing minor damage,” said Lt. Geoffrey Lund, Bristol police.

The driver then fled in the Civic eastbound on East Main Street.

“There was no pursuit and no officers were injured,” Lund said.

Police released an image of the driver.

They asked anyone who recognizes him to give them a call at 860-584-3028.

