‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked in hotel lobby while on honeymoon

Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted...
Newlywed Larry Gilmore suffered severe head trauma when police say he was viciously assaulted in his hotel lobby. His wife says he has a long road to recovery.(Source: GoFundMe)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A newlywed is fighting for his life after police say he was beaten and robbed in a hotel lobby while on his honeymoon.

Larry Gilmore got married Sunday and was celebrating his honeymoon at the Even Hotel in Pittsburgh when police say he was viciously assaulted Monday night.

While waiting for the elevator, Larry Gilmore was attacked from behind, according to police. Surveillance video shows the suspect putting him in a chokehold and stomping on him. The suspect also stole his wallet and pants, police say.

Larry Gilmore was taken to the hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma. His wife, Shalawrae Gilmore, says he has a long road to recovery and woke up for the first time since the attack on Wednesday.

Police arrested 26-year-old Heiko Calhoun, a homeless man who had violated his parole, in relation to the incident. He faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Shalawrae Gilmore and other family members protested in front of the hotel Tuesday afternoon, calling for more security.

“We want it shut down until they can ensure their customer safety because my husband is right now fighting for his life,” Shalawrae Gilmore said.

She says she saw another hotel guest being attacked outside the building Saturday night.

The hotel, which previously only locked its doors at night, now plans to keep them locked around the clock.

The Gilmores have three children together and are expecting their fourth. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

