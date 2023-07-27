Firefighters share how they fight the battle of staying cool

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters not only fight fires, but on hot days like Wednesday they fight the battle of trying to stay cool.

Eyewitness news went to the rocky hill department to get a firsthand look at how firefighters battle the conditions.

On a hot day a t-shirt and shorts seem like the go to fit, but no matter the temperature, firefighters must layer up.

“In the middle of January when it’s cold out you put on a snow suit. We wear those same snowsuits in July when it’s hot out and the humidity is really high,” said Mark Gentile, Rocky Hill Fire Deputy Chief.

From the boots to the helmet, Channel 3′s Hector Molina was suited up and even received the quickest promotion in station history.

Hector simulated a forced entry and crawled on the hot asphalt to work up a sweat and then some.

On hot days, the deputy chief said timing is crucial for safety.

“You usually work anywhere from 30-45 minutes on a structure fire, we have to reduce that time from anywhere between 15-20 minutes,” Gentile said.

When hector got out of the sun, the department’s thermal radar showed he was still feeling the heat.

The whiter the image, the hotter the surface.

While getting hot is inevitable, Gentile said water and electrolytes are the ways to prevent sickness from getting too hot.

“We stick to the Gatorades, Powerades, waters, all the things that will replenish you with electrolytes and get it back in your system,” said Gentile.

The same goes for you at home.

Rocky hill fire said to stay hydrated as much as possible. Stay away from energy drinks and check on your neighbors as well, especially if they’re elderly.

