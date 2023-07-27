Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Gas prices rise to highest in 8 months

Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
FILE - Gas prices have been rising in recent days.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a road trip before school starts? Plan for higher gas prices.

Prices at the pump have gone up 12 cents in three days.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline climbed two cents Thursday to $3.71 a gallon.

That’s the highest in eight months, but that’s still well below the painful levels of last year.

In June 2022, gas prices hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.

The sudden spike is partly due to a jump in oil prices as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production.

Another potential issue is extreme heat.

Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, have had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of the extreme temperatures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

A naked woman opened fire on passing cars on a busy interstate bridge in Northern California....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Naked woman open fires at cars on busy interstate bridge
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7,...
Judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks
FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
Kieran K. Walker was arrested as a fugitive from justice. East Hartford police called him a...
East Hartford murder suspect in custody on unrelated fugitive charge