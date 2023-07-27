Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Graffiti found on Sandy Hook memorial playground in Watertown

Sandy Hook memorial playground vandalized
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Watertown officials and residents have been expressing their frustration with an act of graffiti vandalism at one of the town’s playgrounds.

Residents said it’s one thing to vandalize a playground. It’s another to vandalize a memorial.

Those two things are one in the same in Watertown’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The playscape was one of 26 erected in honor of the victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that happened in 2012.

Within the last week, park goers noticed some unsanctioned additions.

“[There was] spray paint and graffiti on parts of the paneling,” described Theresa Evans, a park goer.

Vice chair of the town council Mary Ann Rosa said the parks department was able to scrub off the markings.

“It costs money that we haven’t budgeted,” Rosa said.

Officials told Channel 3 vandalism has happened at the playground more than once

“Young people are not really responsible for some of the things they’re doing, so we monitor as much as we can,” Rosa said. “We do have some security cameras available, but it’s not in the entire park.”

The equipment has been cleaned again, for now.

While graffiti is about leaving one’s mark behind, town officials hoped to appeal to a different sense of symbolism here.

“It’s very special to us,” Rosa said.

Evans agreed that the vandalism felt like extra salt in the wound.

“I would say so,” she said. “To have vandalism take place in space like this, it’s heartbreaking.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving through CT Thursday evening....
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for severe storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Officer's gun goes off during arrest
Montville officer’s weapon discharges during arrest
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving through CT Thursday evening....
Technical Discussion: Our ALERT for severe storms, also a dangerous heat & humidity continues
Tree falls across Riverside Ave in Torrington.
Storms moving through CT cause damage, power outages
People in New Haven stay cool during the heat
New Haven enacts extreme heat protocol