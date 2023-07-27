Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford mayor endorses his potential replacement

The Democratic Town Committee made their pick for the Hartford mayoral race.
The Democratic Town Committee made their pick for the Hartford mayoral race.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s current mayor endorsed a candidate who’s vying for his seat this November.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Thursday that he’s supporting Democrat Arunan Arulampalam.

Arulampalam held a news conference at noon at Parkville Market on Park Street.

Bronin announced in November that he would not run for reelection.

He was first elected in 2016.

Arulampalam is the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate.

The committee voted on the endorsement earlier this week.

Arulampalam served as a chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank and is also a former Lamont administration official.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont at emissions announcement - WFSB
Gov. announces proposal for clean air car, truck emission standards
Gov. Ned Lamont at emissions announcement - WFSB
NEWS CONFERENCE: New emission standards proposed
Today, state lawmakers will meet to break down how police falsified traffic ticket data.
Lawmakers hold forum over CT State Police traffic ticket scandal
The Democratic Town Committee made their pick for the Hartford mayoral race.
Hartford Democratic Town Committee endorses Arulampalam for mayor