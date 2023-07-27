Hartford mayor endorses his potential replacement

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s current mayor endorsed a candidate who’s vying for his seat this November.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Thursday that he’s supporting Democrat Arunan Arulampalam.

#BREAKING: @MayorBronin endorses Arunan Arulampalam for mayor of Hartford. Bronin is not seeking re-election and says Arulampalam will “help keep the city moving forward.” @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/IJqsaaaG86 — Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) July 27, 2023

Arulampalam held a news conference at noon at Parkville Market on Park Street.

Bronin announced in November that he would not run for reelection.

He was first elected in 2016.

Arulampalam is the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate.

The committee voted on the endorsement earlier this week.

Arulampalam served as a chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank and is also a former Lamont administration official.

