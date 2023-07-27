Summer Escapes
High bacteria levels close 1 state park swimming area

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)
Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One state park swimming area was deemed off limits on Thursday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there was high bacteria levels in the water at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield.

DEEP noted that samples from state park swimming areas are tested by the Department of Public Health for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The presence of the bacteria is not an indicator of a pathogen; however, it’s a gauge of the possibility of contamination.

No other swimming areas were on the list.

