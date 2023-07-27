Summer Escapes
Man arrested for trying to invade a Coventry home

He was armed with a box cutter, according to police.
Devin McConnell.(Coventry Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested a man accused of trying to invade a home in Coventry.

Authorities said it happened Thursday at a home on Twin Hills Drive.

Devin McConnell, 56, allegedly threatened a victim and tried to get access to their home, Coventry police said.

McConnell “reportedly made multiple threatening calls to the victim,” said police.

Authorities said McConnell went to the home and tried to get in through the front and rear doors.

Arriving officers found McConnell, who was armed with a box cutter.

He was taken into police custody.

McConnell, of Coventry, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit home invasion, threatening-second degree, and breach of peace second-degree.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

Authorities said McConnell was arrested by Coventry police on Saturday, July 15 for an unrelated incident. He made threatening phone calls to another resident in town.

He was charged with harassment second-degree in that case.

