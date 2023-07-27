Montville officer’s weapon discharges during arrest

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The city of Montville’s police chief is taking quick action to keep the community and his officers safe after a duty weapon spontaneously discharged Monday.

It happened at approximately 9:01 a.m. in the public safety headquarters lobby.

“There’s nothing,” Chief Wilfred Blanchette III said. “No manipulation of the firearm, not anything that would have caused it to discharge.”

Officers were arresting a man who entered the lobby to request an incident report. While he was waiting, Zachary Barbarossa, of Norwich, attempted to remove prescription drugs from a drop box in the lobby.

While he was being arrested, Blanchette says Barbarossa become combative. When an officer went to lift Barbarossa’s legs, the 9mm gun fired. No one was hurt.

“We initially thought there had to have been something that caused that discharge,” Blanchette said. “It was eye opening.”

The handgun was made by Sig Sauer.

“An accident like this, it’s really just a freak thing,” Eugene Zaklukiewicz of Deep River said.

Not long after the incident, Chief Blanchette ordered new Glocks for the entire force.

“Every single one of the sidearms issued to officers here is being replaced,” Blanchette said. “We’re going to a Glock platform now.”

That replacement cost the department about $20,000 and equates to 35 guns.

This incident is not the first time something like this has happened. Similar instances have been reported in Maine and Milwaukee. Sig Sauer is facing a lawsuit related to the spontaneous discharges.

“After doing a little bit of research, we found obviously this was a platform that we can no longer use,” Blanchette said.

The bullet hit the wall of the lobby. The gun was sent to a state forensics lab to be inspected.

“I’m seeing new safety devices out every day,” Zaklukiewicz said. “I think people are still getting hurt.”

Barbarossa is charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief in the third degree and interfering with an officer.

