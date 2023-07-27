New Haven enacts extreme heat protocol

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the sun beating down over downtown New Haven Thursday, many along the green were looking for a shady spot, under a tree or on a bench.

New Haven’s extreme heat protocol is in place through Sunday morning.

That means all city libraries and senior centers will act as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The city’s shelters will also extend its hours of operation and expand capacity as well.

The city said it wants to make sure people have a cool place to go.

“Of course, why not, I have asthma, I’m 69, I’m elderly have high blood pressure, yes I take advantage of the cooling centers,” said Kathleen McKenzie, of New Haven. “It’s a saving grace, it’s a wonderful thing. I’m glad they have it.”

For some that meant Lighthouse Point Park, where kids enjoyed the splash pad, while others took a dip in Long Island Sound.

“We were going, talking about going to Lake Quassy today, but since it’s supposed to rain in the afternoon, we came to the beach,” said Kenneth Oliver, of New Haven.

While the temperatures are rising, a little breeze and some clouds are helping things along the shoreline.

“We wanted to make sure there wasn’t going to be too much burning going on. You know going in the water, the sunscreen just comes right on off,” said Kaitlynn Mastrangelo of Middletown.

With some clouds and a nice breeze, the beach wasn’t a bad place.

“I just love the sunshine, love being outdoors and we’re going to have a picnic today. Looking forward to this,” said Renee Oliver of New Haven.

Remember sunscreen and to hydrate if you’re going to be out in the sun.

