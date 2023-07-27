Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Haven enacts extreme heat protocol

People in New Haven stay cool during the heat
By Matt McFarland
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the sun beating down over downtown New Haven Thursday, many along the green were looking for a shady spot, under a tree or on a bench.

New Haven’s extreme heat protocol is in place through Sunday morning.

That means all city libraries and senior centers will act as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The city’s shelters will also extend its hours of operation and expand capacity as well.

The city said it wants to make sure people have a cool place to go.

“Of course, why not, I have asthma, I’m 69, I’m elderly have high blood pressure, yes I take advantage of the cooling centers,” said Kathleen McKenzie, of New Haven. “It’s a saving grace, it’s a wonderful thing. I’m glad they have it.”

For some that meant Lighthouse Point Park, where kids enjoyed the splash pad, while others took a dip in Long Island Sound.

“We were going, talking about going to Lake Quassy today, but since it’s supposed to rain in the afternoon, we came to the beach,” said Kenneth Oliver, of New Haven.

While the temperatures are rising, a little breeze and some clouds are helping things along the shoreline.

“We wanted to make sure there wasn’t going to be too much burning going on. You know going in the water, the sunscreen just comes right on off,” said Kaitlynn Mastrangelo of Middletown.

With some clouds and a nice breeze, the beach wasn’t a bad place.

“I just love the sunshine, love being outdoors and we’re going to have a picnic today. Looking forward to this,” said Renee Oliver of New Haven.

Remember sunscreen and to hydrate if you’re going to be out in the sun.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving through CT Thursday evening....
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for severe storms, also a dangerous combo of heat & humidity
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Tree falls across Riverside Ave in Torrington.
Storms moving through CT cause damage, power outages
Workers stay cool outside
Workers stay cool outside
Storms are bringing heavy rain and wind to parts of CT Thursday.
VIDEO: Strong storms move through Torrington
Pastor struck, killed by a Stamford police officer
Pastor struck, killed by a Stamford police officer