New Haven police make arrest in deadly stabbing case

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest for a deadly stabbing in New Haven.

It happened in broad daylight on a street corner.

Of New Haven’s 14 homicides this year, police have solved 10.

Witnesses, along with a high-tech camera system that captured the incident, helped detectives crack the case.

The street side memorial to Robert Franklin, better known as Cool Rob in Fair Haven, is a mix of candles, flowers, and heart felt messages, some even spray painted on the street.

“If Rob knew you, Rob loved you. He loved his community and was loved by his community,” said Lakisha Franklin, Robert Franklin’s sister.

New Haven police said on July 15, 46-year-old Robert Franklin was stabbed several times in the chest.

Officers found him lying near a fire hydrant at the corner of Lloyd and Exchange streets.

“Robert to the community was known as Cool Rob. He was of Fair Haven, he loved Fair Haven. If you he knew you, he protected you, which may have been some of the reason to his demise,” Lakisha Franklin said.

Wednesday afternoon, Franklin’s family thanked police and their quick work arresting 46-year-old Hommy Lugo-Rodriguez.

Police said there was a physical altercation between the two, whom the chief described as minor acquaintances.

A city camera helped investigators solve the case.

“One of the most important aspects of this case was obviously the video surveillance, both from city cameras and private cameras, but then there was a significant cooperation of other law enforcement agencies throughout the state,” said New Haven Police Detective Daniel Conklin.

Community members and witnesses stepped forward and spoke up, identifying Lugo-Rodriguez.

It is something that doesn’t happen all the time, and it’s why Franklin’s sister said it needs to change.

“That made the difference, that you loved Robert Franklin Jr, Cool Rob, enough that you guys came forward immediately. We haven’t even buried him, but our healing process can begin because a person is in custody,” Lakisha Franklin said.

Lugo-Rodriguez is being held on a $2 million bond.

He is due back in court next week.

