Outdoor workers ready for heat, humidity

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some people were able to stay cool on Thursday.

Others, including crews from Eversource, had no choice. The worked all day in the heat and humidity.

Eversource employees had to wear heavy equipment and work outside.

Early Thursday, there was a breeze and cloud cover.

The problem was that the crews worked underground to upgrade Hartford’s electrical system. It was 10 to 15 degrees hotter down there.

Combine that with the gear they wore, the required long-sleeved shirts, vests, facemasks, helmets, and gloves, they said it can be tough.

That’s why they said they take micro breaks. They do quick water breaks, then head back to work.

They had a giant cooler with plenty of water.

So far, they told Channel 3 that Wednesday was worse because the sun was out.

Still, Thursday wasn’t exactly easy.

“You’re trying to get the job done, but you’re telling your crew to take micro breaks,” said Joshua Clark, electric field supervisor. “We provide them with cases of water ice. They’ve worked together for a while, so they know if someone is not acting right due to heat exhaustion or overheat exposure. It’s just hot. It’s just tiring. It can be physically exhausting.”

The workers told Channel 3 that they hope the cloud cover remained.

They said as soon as the sun comes out and works on the pavement, it’ll be draining.

