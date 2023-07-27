Police attempt to identify suspects, witnesses after 8-year-old grazed by bullet

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police are attempting to identify individuals seen in the area of a shooting on Sunday night after an 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

On July 23, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., ShotSpotter alerted to 16 rounds discharged within the 300 block of Orchard Street and another 4 rounds discharged within the 300 block of Spring Street.

A few minutes later, the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received reports of a person shot in the ear within the 200 block of Orchard Street.

Police and medics responded to the area and located an 8-year-old child suffering from an injury to his ear.

The victim and his mother were transported to an area hospital where the 8-year-old child was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound/graze to the ear.

The mother was uninjured. Both were visiting family residing on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured.

The 8-year-old child’s family was visiting from central NY state, according to police.

The child was has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation, and they are requesting the public’s help in identifying witnesses and/or suspects depicted in the attached photos taken on the night of the incident.

A 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. (Bridgeport Police Department)

A 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. (Bridgeport Police Department)

A 3-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. (Bridgeport Police Department)

At this point, it does not appear the mother and son were the intended targets.

A crime scene was located near the intersection of Orchard Street & Spring Street where multiple items of evidence were collected.

Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation.

Bridgeport police say numerous police officers along with the Chief of Police responded to this incident with great concern for the wellbeing of this child and the entire Bridgeport community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth McKenna, at 203-581-5245.

Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.