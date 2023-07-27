Summer Escapes
Police investigate after a person was barricaded inside apartment complex

Police spent the night surrounding an apartment complex in New Haven.
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a situation that has a suspect in the hospital.

Police spent the night surrounding an apartment complex along Farren Avenue.

A police officer on scene said that the suspect is in the hospital but is expected to be ok.

It’s unclear at this point what the person was wanted for.

When Channel 3 crews arrived on the scene of the intersection, there was a swat vehicle and several ambulances.

Police said there was an incident with a patrol last night that led to a situation where a person was barricaded inside the apartments.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page and follow Channel 3 for updates.

