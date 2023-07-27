Police investigate after a person was barricaded inside apartment complex

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a situation that has a suspect in the hospital.

Police spent the night surrounding an apartment complex along Farren Avenue.

A police officer on scene said that the suspect is in the hospital but is expected to be ok.

It’s unclear at this point what the person was wanted for.

When Channel 3 crews arrived on the scene of the intersection, there was a swat vehicle and several ambulances.

Police said there was an incident with a patrol last night that led to a situation where a person was barricaded inside the apartments.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page and follow Channel 3 for updates.

