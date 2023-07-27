Police seek to identify person of interest after wallet reported stolen at Big Y
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Groton police are seeking to identify a person of interest after a wallet was reported stolen at Big Y.
Police obtained a screenshot from Big Y surveillance video featuring a person of interest through the course of their investigation.
Groton police are asking members of the public to contact Officer Berkman at 860-441-6712 if they recognize the person in the image.
This story will be updated once the police provide new information. Stay tuned to Ch. 3
