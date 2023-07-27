Storms moving through CT cause damage, power outages

(WFSB) – Storms moving though Connecticut Thursday evening caused damage and power outages.

Roads are closed in Farmington because of downed wires.

Police said Route 4 (Farmington Avenue) is closed at Highwood Road. Traffic is being detoured on Route 167 (West Avon Road) and Brickyard Road.

New Britain Avenue is closed between Route 177 (Plainville Avenue) and Coppermine Road, police said.

“There is currently no ETA for when either road will be reopened,” Farmington police said.

There are 1,096 power outages in Farmington, according to Eversource.

In Torrington, trees fell on Riverside Avenue and Torringford Street.

About 3,200 Connecticut Eversource customers are without power.

