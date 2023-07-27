Summer Escapes
WFSB announces exclusive partnership with UConn

The UConn Huskies.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - WFSB and WWAX have teamed up with the University of Connecticut.

The partnership kicks off with a UConn Football Season Preview Show on Aug. 26. It’ll be on Channel 3.

UConn football coach Jim Mora will provide an inside look at the UConn players, schedule, and overall outlook for the 2023 UConn Football Season.

WFSB will broadcast the UConn vs. Sacred Heart football game on Sat., Nov. 18, at noon.

Other shows and UConn content will be announced in the coming weeks.

UConn men’s and women’s basketball, ice hockey, softball, and several coaches’ shows were said to be in the works.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with WFSB and WWAX, one of the most powerful media outlets in the state,” said UConn Athletics Director David Benedict. “It will give us the opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our coaches to the vast majority of Connecticut homes and allow our fans to get an in-depth look at what drives our success on the playing fields.”

“WFSB and WWAX are very proud to be partnering with UConn,” said WFSB-TV, WWAX regional vice president and general manager Dana Neves. “UConn Nation makes up a large portion of our viewers. This partnership will strengthen that connection and allow us to deliver an unprecedented amount of UConn content that our audience is looking for.”

Channel 3 viewers were told to stay tuned for more information on the partnership between UConn and WFSB/WWAX.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

