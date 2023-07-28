Summer Escapes
BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - The BMW Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot is up for sale.

Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, while he was a passenger in the vehicle after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was driving the leased vehicle at the time of the murder.

Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.
Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)

Now, Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas is selling the 1996 BMW for $1.75 million.

According to Celebrity Cars General Manager Ryan Hamilton, the vehicle has been fixed since the shooting and sold to the public multiple times, likely without those owners knowing its history.

That was until about four years ago, when a collector realized it was the vehicle Shakur was in after finding a hidden compartment on the side of the door.

The compartment was likely used to store a gun, Hamilton said.

Last week, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at an area home belonging to Duane Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson – the man police believe killed the rapper.

Police said they are planning to test firearm cartridges that were seized from the home.

