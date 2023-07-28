Crews respond to possible drowning at a lake in Coventry
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to calls for a possible drowning at a lake in Coventry Friday afternoon.
Police and fire are responding to Wangumbaug Lake near Juniper Drive and Lake Shore Drive, according to dispatchers.
No further information was available.
