Crews search for teen CT swimmer who disappeared near Westerly, RI

WESTERLY, RI (WFSB) - A teen from Connecticut disappeared while swimming at a beach in Rhode Island on Thursday.

Crews said they were searching the waters near Dunes Park Beach in Westerly, RI.

Westerly’s police chief identified the swimmer as a 15-year-old boy from New London.

He said the boy had been swimming near a jetty on Thursday night when he suddenly vanished beneath the waves.

Crews suspended the search Thursday night and resumed it on Friday morning.

