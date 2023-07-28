Summer Escapes
Crews search for teen CT swimmer who disappeared near Westerly, RI

A man from Connecticut disappeared while swimming at a beach in Rhode Island on Thursday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WESTERLY, RI (WFSB) - A teen from Connecticut disappeared while swimming at a beach in Rhode Island on Thursday.

Crews said they were searching the waters near Dunes Park Beach in Westerly, RI.

Westerly’s police chief identified the swimmer as a 15-year-old boy from New London.

He said the boy had been swimming near a jetty on Thursday night when he suddenly vanished beneath the waves.

Crews suspended the search Thursday night and resumed it on Friday morning.

