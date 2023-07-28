Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Discovery of bugs prompts Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup recall in 7 states

A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.
A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Insects found in frozen broccoli florets prompted a recall of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, is voluntarily recalling 10,889 cases of its soups sold at Trader Joe’s in seven states, the FDA said in an alert.

The product involved in the recall is the 20-ounce Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Unexpected Cheddar Cheese), 12 in a case packages.

The FDA described the recalled items as being in a refrigerated film-sealed plastic container with a lid, further packaged in cardboard cases.

The items were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The item number is 68470, and lot numbers involved are 383, 384, 385, 390, 391, 392, 397, 398, 405, 406, 425, 426, 431, 433, and 442.

Use by dates for the products are 7/18/2023, 7/19/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/26/2023, 7/27/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/2/2023, 8/9/2023, 8/10/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/30/2023, 9/4/2023, 9/6/2023 and 9/15/2023.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Wednesday night.
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
heat advisory - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our ALERT continues for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Kieran K. Walker was arrested as a fugitive from justice. East Hartford police called him a...
East Hartford murder suspect in custody on unrelated fugitive charge
columbia downed tree - WFSB
Storms cause damage, power outages

Latest News

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Wednesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
crews search for missing CT swimmer in Westerly, RI - CNN
Crews search for teen CT swimmer who disappeared near Westerly, RI
crews search for missing CT swimmer in Westerly, RI - CNN
SCENE VIDEO: Crews search for CT swimmer who disappeared near Westerly, RI
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years