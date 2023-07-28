DJ Hernandez faces federal charges for threatening and stalking

(WFSB) – Dennis “DJ” Hernandez is facing federal charges for threatening and stalking, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Hernandez, 37, was charged with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure and interstate stalking.

“Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years,” officials said.

DJ Hernandez is accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting at UConn.

He talked about the threat with a person on Facebook Messenger on July 6 and 7, officials said.

Some of the statements included:

I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything And don’t give a f--- who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for years now and now it’s others people turn. I’m prepared to give my life. So if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.

His vehicle was seen on UConn’s campus on July 7, federal officials said.

“The complaint also alleges that, on July 18 and 19, 2023, Hernandez made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three individuals who reside out of state,” the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

DJ Hernandez allegedly texted one of the victims on July 19, saying:

We’re taking lives if s--- isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game. I know we don’t play in my family. If we have to take lives or buildings we will. So just letting you know so you can be prepared for a media circus one way or another.

Officials said DJ Hernandez appeared in Hartford federal court on Friday.

You can read DJ Hernandez’s redacted affidavit below:

