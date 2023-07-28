Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

DJ Hernandez faces federal charges for threatening and stalking

His car was seen at UConn’s campus on July 7, officials said.
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez was in the custody of the Department of Correction.(CT Dept. of Correction)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Dennis “DJ” Hernandez is facing federal charges for threatening and stalking, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Hernandez, 37, was charged with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure and interstate stalking.

“Each charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years,” officials said.

DJ Hernandez is accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting at UConn.

He talked about the threat with a person on Facebook Messenger on July 6 and 7, officials said.

Some of the statements included:

His vehicle was seen on UConn’s campus on July 7, federal officials said.

“The complaint also alleges that, on July 18 and 19, 2023, Hernandez made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three individuals who reside out of state,” the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

DJ Hernandez allegedly texted one of the victims on July 19, saying:

Officials said DJ Hernandez appeared in Hartford federal court on Friday.

You can read DJ Hernandez’s redacted affidavit below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a Stamford officer who had been responding to a...
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries
storms WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our ALERT continues for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
columbia downed tree - WFSB
Storms cause damage, power outages

Latest News

LifeStar is responding to the crash.
LifeStar responds motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River
Generic Police Lights
Crews respond to possible drowning at a lake in Coventry
Channel 3 is your Back to School Authority.
TEACHER WISH LISTS: Gathering classroom supplies
Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries