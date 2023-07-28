Fallout continues over state police ticket scandal

(WFSB) - The fallout continues over the scandal with state police traffic tickets.

Lawmakers held a hearing this week but they still have plenty of questions.

State leaders want to know how many state troopers falsified tickets and why they did it.

On Wednesday lawmakers on two committees had plenty of questions for the commissioner of the state police.

“We had troopers back in 2018 that lied on the entries and we highly suspect we have more,” said commissioner James Rovella.

The state police union said there were incentives to write more tickets.

“You get pressure from your superior, you don’t get certain work assignments, you don’t get a new car,” said Andrew Matthews, state police union general counsel.

An independent audit found 26,000 falsified tickets. They weren’t given to anyone.

It was mainly used to show a trooper’s performance, but it has thrown off all the racial data collected over the past 10 years.

The chair of the legislature’s judiciary committee said we should know the names of the those troopers who lied.

“Absolutely and now just public right to know but those officers should be decertified, under the police reform passed in 2020 we expanded the grounds on how an officer can be decertified,” said Rep. Steve Stafstrom.

Meaning they can no longer have police powers in Connecticut, important because they can’t work for a municipal department.

Republican Rep. Craig Fishbein agrees.

“If we have officers that intentionally utilized the system in a bad manner, whatever their ultimate intent was, and they are still on the force, that’s a problem,” Fishbein said.

Governor Ned Lamont wants an independent investigation. He has hired former US Attorney Deirdre Daly.

It turns out Gov. Lamont’s wife Annie is a client of Daly who is now in private practice.

Lamont said he cleared this with the Board of Ethics and they had no concerns about this.

“I am told she is the best, she brings incredible independence and integrity to the job,” Lamont said.

In addition to that investigation, the feds are also involved. They have subpoenaed records and want to meet with the head of the state police.

