Meriden Police search for suspects after vandals break into vehicles, smash out windows

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - About 40 vehicles were broken into last night in Meriden, according to police.

The majority of the incidents occurred on the east side of the city, where smashed windows were seen on many local streets early on Thursday morning.

Dozens of parked vehicles were damaged in just a few hours, and police say for most the intent was to just smash and dash through the Silver City.

Tonight, Ch. 3′s Hector Molina went to multiple neighborhoods and spoke to residents who woke up to find their vehicles damaged.

An already busy day got worse for Vanessa Volpe when she noticed someone smashing the window of her mom’s car on Robin Hill Road.

“She started yelling there’s somebody breaking into the car, there’s something breaking into the car, and I jumped out of bed and I just went running out the door after them”, Volpe said.

While Vanessa didn’t get the best look at the suspects, she believes it was two teenagers who broke the window.

All while she was getting ready to bring her mom to the hospital for a procedure, “She was getting ready for surgery, and she was like why is this happening. She was late, she was 10 minutes late”.

Vanessa’s mom wasn’t the only one who woke up to glass in her front seat. Her vehicle was one of about five vehicles hit on Robin Hill Road alone.

Her neighbor’s truck was also smashed, and just a few houses down, her neighbor Lorraine was the victim of a smash-and-grab, losing her wallet and her son’s iPad.

“You get comfortable leaving your belongings in the car, thinking just hey it never happens here, but you never know. Everything they took out of the car isn’t worth the damage that’s on my car”, said Lorraine Gotora, Vanessa Volpe’s neighbor.

Robin Hill Road was one of about a dozen neighborhoods hit on Meriden’s east side, including this surveillance video of an attempted break-in on Twiss Street, and the damaged truck on Elizabeth Road.

Meriden police have yet to catch whose responsible leaving others to pay the price, like Joshua Belanger, a resident of New Britain, “If you’re going to do that much damage to property, you should pay for it”.

Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and call them if they notice any suspicious activity.

