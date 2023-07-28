Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Meriden Police search for suspects after vandals break into vehicles, smash out windows

About 40 vehicles were broken into last night in Meriden, according to police.
Police tape.
Police tape.(MGN)
By Jay Kenney and Hector Molina
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - About 40 vehicles were broken into last night in Meriden, according to police.

The majority of the incidents occurred on the east side of the city, where smashed windows were seen on many local streets early on Thursday morning.

Dozens of parked vehicles were damaged in just a few hours, and police say for most the intent was to just smash and dash through the Silver City.

Tonight, Ch. 3′s Hector Molina went to multiple neighborhoods and spoke to residents who woke up to find their vehicles damaged.

An already busy day got worse for Vanessa Volpe when she noticed someone smashing the window of her mom’s car on Robin Hill Road.

“She started yelling there’s somebody breaking into the car, there’s something breaking into the car, and I jumped out of bed and I just went running out the door after them”, Volpe said.

While Vanessa didn’t get the best look at the suspects, she believes it was two teenagers who broke the window.

All while she was getting ready to bring her mom to the hospital for a procedure, “She was getting ready for surgery, and she was like why is this happening. She was late, she was 10 minutes late”.

Vanessa’s mom wasn’t the only one who woke up to glass in her front seat. Her vehicle was one of about five vehicles hit on Robin Hill Road alone.

Her neighbor’s truck was also smashed, and just a few houses down, her neighbor Lorraine was the victim of a smash-and-grab, losing her wallet and her son’s iPad.

“You get comfortable leaving your belongings in the car, thinking just hey it never happens here, but you never know. Everything they took out of the car isn’t worth the damage that’s on my car”, said Lorraine Gotora, Vanessa Volpe’s neighbor.

Robin Hill Road was one of about a dozen neighborhoods hit on Meriden’s east side, including this surveillance video of an attempted break-in on Twiss Street, and the damaged truck on Elizabeth Road.

Meriden police have yet to catch whose responsible leaving others to pay the price, like Joshua Belanger, a resident of New Britain, “If you’re going to do that much damage to property, you should pay for it”.

Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and call them if they notice any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The incident took place in Windsor on Tuesday night.
Woman injured in road rage shooting on Route 218 near I-91 in Windsor
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking storms that are moving through CT Thursday evening....
Technical Discussion: Our ALERT continues for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Wednesday night.
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Tree falls across Riverside Ave in Torrington.
Storms cause damage, power outages
Police Lights
Tree falls on state police cruiser in Newington
Hartford mayor endorses his potential replacement
Hartford mayor endorses his potential replacement
Sandy Hook memorial playground vandalized
Graffiti found on Sandy Hook memorial playground in Watertown