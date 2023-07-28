LifeStar responds motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – LifeStar responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River Friday.
One lane is open between Exits 7 and 5, according to the Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT).
State police said LifeStar was called to the scene.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
No further information was available.
