Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

LifeStar responds motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River

LifeStar is responding to the crash.
LifeStar is responding to the crash.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – LifeStar responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 9 south in Deep River Friday.

One lane is open between Exits 7 and 5, according to the Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT).

State police said LifeStar was called to the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a Stamford officer who had been responding to a...
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries
storms WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our ALERT continues for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
columbia downed tree - WFSB
Storms cause damage, power outages

Latest News

Wethersfield crash - WFSB
I-91 north lanes reopen in Wethersfield following crash cleanup
A crash closed a lane of traffic on I-91 north in Wallingford the morning of July 26.
Crash scene clears on I-91 north in Wallingford
Wethersfield crash - WFSB
Crashes close lanes on I-91 north in Wallingford and Wethersfield
Part of I-95 to be shut down for construction
Part of I-95 to be shut down for construction