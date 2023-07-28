Summer Escapes
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered when he jumped from a bridge in Newtown, police said.

Police said they responded on Thursday to the Silver Bridge on Glen Road, which is on the Southbury town line, following a 911 call for help.

They arrived around 1:50 p.m. and learned that the teen had been with a group of youths who had been entering the water in the area of the bridge.

They said the teen went into the water and never resurfaced.

“Several Newtown police officers searched for the juvenile under the surface of the water and were able to locate and recover the juvenile from under the water,” police said in a social media post. “Once on shore, life saving measures were initiated, and the juvenile was transported to the hospital for advanced care by Newtown Ambulance.”

However, police reported on Friday morning that the teen succumbed to his injuries while he was treated at Danbury Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we ask that the public respect their privacy,” police said.

