Town warning siren malfunctions in Windsor Locks; no emergency reported

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say there is no emergency in Windsor Locks after one of the town’s warning sirens malfunctioned on Friday evening.

Paul Harrington, the First Selectman in Windsor Locks, says it may have malfunctioned due to the hot weather, but the cause is still under investigation.

The warning siren is located in the area of the High School in Windsor Locks, on the southwest side of town.

There have been no reported emergencies received from outside agencies and only one of the town’s warning sirens malfunctioned.

Ch. 3 received multiple calls from area residents asking why the siren was going off, and Windsor Locks police said they were “inundated” with phone calls earlier this evening from area residents.

￼Please DISREGARD the siren that is being heard around town. They are no known emergencies being reported at this time. ... Posted by Windsor Locks Police Department on Friday, July 28, 2023

First Selectman Paul Harrington says an investigation has been launched to get to the bottom of what happened, “We will be investigating to get to the bottom of a situation that should never happen again”, said Harrington on his social media page on Friday night.

