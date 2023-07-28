Tree falls on state police cruiser in Newington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A tree fell on a state police cruiser in Newington on Thursday night.
Around 10 p.m., Troop H was alerted to an incident at the CTFastrak and Cedar St Station.
State police say a tree fell on the vehicle while a trooper was inside, but he was unharmed.
The incident occurred near the Bus Rapid Transit system near Rt. 175.
This is a developing story. It will be updated once Ch. 3 receives updated information.
