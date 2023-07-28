Tree falls on state police cruiser in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A tree fell on a state police cruiser in Newington on Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., Troop H was alerted to an incident at the CTFastrak and Cedar St Station.

State police say a tree fell on the vehicle while a trooper was inside, but he was unharmed.

The incident occurred near the Bus Rapid Transit system near Rt. 175.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once Ch. 3 receives updated information.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.