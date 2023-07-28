Summer Escapes
Woman charged with DUI for work zone collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was charged with driving under the influence after she hit several orange construction cones and a Department of Transportation vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said.

Jennifer Ryan, 48, of Coventry, smelled of alcohol and failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, according to troopers.

Jennifer Ryan was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after it was reported that she hit construction cones and a DOT truck on Route 9 in Cromwell on July 24.(Connecticut State Police)

State police said they received multiple calls on Monday around 11:30 p.m. about a red Lincoln MKZ, the driver of which was erratically driving.

The construction zone was on Route 9 south near exit 27.

No on was hurt when Ryan hit the objects and the DOT vehicle.

As a result of information obtained during the on-scene investigation, Ryan was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the state police barracks in Hartford where she was processed and charged with operating under the influence in a construction zone, failure to drive in a proper lane, reckless driving, following too close in a construction zone, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

State police said Ryan was uncooperative during arrest processing and requested to be evaluated by EMS.

EMS responded to the barracks and Ryan was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Ryan was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled for arraignment at Middletown Superior Court on Aug. 11.

