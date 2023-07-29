Summer Escapes
22-month-old, mother missing from Ansonia amidst custody dispute

22-month old Mercy Rodriguez (left) went missing with her mother Ashaire Gorham (right) on Thursday(Ansonia Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-month-old girl from Ansonia is missing after her mother failed to turn her over to her father, violating a court-ordered custody exchange, Ansonia police said.

Police are asking the public to help locate 22-month-old Mercy Rodriguez and her mother Ashaiare Gorham.

Mercy was last seen by her father on Thursday, July 27. Ansonia police say Mercy has black hair and brown eyes.

Gorham is 5′6″ with black hair and brown eyes, Ansonia police said. She should be driving a black 2021 BMW X3 with registration BK75207.

Their last known location was Norwalk, Connecticut.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (203) 735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 or can be submitted online.

