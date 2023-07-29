Crews battle fire at maintenance building on Sharon Country Club property

SHARON, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a maintenance building on the Sharon Country Club property Saturday morning.

Members of the Sharon Fire Department are currently battling the fire on 2 Golf Drive.

It is reportedly a fully involved structure fire.

It is not known if the fire is impacting country club operations.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing situation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News has a crew on the way.

