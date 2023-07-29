Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

LifeStar called for Dirt bike rider after collision with vehicle in Sterling

EMS responded to the scene and the dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital via LifeStar.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WFSB) - A dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after colliding with a vehicle in Sterling on Friday night, despite being conscious and alert when Connecticut State Police Troopers arrived.

Preliminary information indicates that State Police Troop D responded to calls for an unresponsive dirt bike operator in the area of 1067 Plainfield Pike.

Troopers arrived on scene and it was reported that the patient was conscious and alert.

EMS responded to the scene and the dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital via LifeStar.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the other vehicle involved was uninjured.

The scene was active on Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. as troopers conduct an investigation, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a Stamford officer who had been responding to a...
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
columbia downed tree - WFSB
Storms cause damage, power outages

Latest News

Middletown police.
Middletown Police: 51-year-old man shot, listed in critical condition
Generic Police Lights
Man dies after being pulled from water at beach in Coventry
FAMILY FRIDAY: End of July summer fun
Family Friday: End of July summer fun
People in Hartford finding ways to stay cool
Hartford residents look for ways to beat the heat