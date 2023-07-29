LifeStar called for Dirt bike rider after collision with vehicle in Sterling

STERLING, Conn. (WFSB) - A dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after colliding with a vehicle in Sterling on Friday night, despite being conscious and alert when Connecticut State Police Troopers arrived.

Preliminary information indicates that State Police Troop D responded to calls for an unresponsive dirt bike operator in the area of 1067 Plainfield Pike.

Troopers arrived on scene and it was reported that the patient was conscious and alert.

EMS responded to the scene and the dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital via LifeStar.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the other vehicle involved was uninjured.

The scene was active on Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. as troopers conduct an investigation, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for updates.

