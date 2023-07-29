Event organizers take precautions amid heat, humidity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The heat hasn’t stopped people all around our state from heading out for some fun as we head into the weekend.

But the hot weather has event organizers taking some precautions.

“It’s very hot outside”, said Samantha Bertrand of Moonshine Acres.

As the sun beat down over the Capitol city, music filled the air inside Black-Eyed Sally’s, “not going to let the heat stop us”, said James Varano, owner of Black-Eyed Sally’s in Hartford.

Those attending the first day of the 23rd annual Black-Eyed and Blues Festival got a break from the hot weather, “I got my AC checked out this week, the guy came and serviced it. Everything’s ice cold in there.”

Day two of the Black-Eyed and Blues Festival moves outdoors to Bushnell Park on Saturday, and event organizers say they have precautions in place to manage the heat, “we have bottled water, plenty of beer. Typically, when the suns out, people kind of gather along the tree line to get some shade, and then as the sun starts setting, they move closer into the stage”.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon: “I was up here early this morning. Eight o’clock. [I was] getting things prepared and it was very hot” said Sandra Spedaliere, an event volunteer.

While the heat made setting up for the Lebanon County Fair a bit more challenging, people weren’t letting the hot weather stop them from enjoying everything the fair has to offer, “[we saw] some new, fun, exciting attractions, and don’t forget, plenty, I mean plenty to eat”, said Chris Darrow while visiting the fair.

And to wash down that tasty fair food, some ice-cold drinks, “ice-cold lemonade here, there’s soda, there are milkshakes, [and] there’s water”, said Spedaliere.

“Please keep drinking all day long, and stay in the shade, we have plenty of shade here”, said Nicole McGillicudy at the fair on Friday evening.

And of course, that goes for the animals too; Samantha Bertrand says she pays extra close attention to her animals when it’s this hot outside, “Between loading them up in the trailer, [and] making sure they always have water. We’re getting covered in mud. It’s a lot of work”.

The fair runs throughout this weekend in Lebanon.

