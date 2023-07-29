Family Friday: End of July summer fun

(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of July, and whether you’re a fan of the sea, superheroes or just all around summer fun, there’s something for everyone in the family to check out.

17th International Sea Glass Association Festival

July 29 – 30

Mystic Seaport Museum

Shop & support artists selling their creations

Learn about sea & beach glass

Bring your unique piece for a chance to win ‘Shard of the Year’

TerrifiCon

July 28 – July 30

Mohegan Sun, Earth Expo & Convention Center

Friday: 1:30pm – 8:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Children under 8 – FREE admission

Meet artists, writers and even stars from your favorite shows

More summer events:

