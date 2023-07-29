Family Friday: End of July summer fun
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of July, and whether you’re a fan of the sea, superheroes or just all around summer fun, there’s something for everyone in the family to check out.
17th International Sea Glass Association Festival
- July 29 – 30
- Mystic Seaport Museum
- Shop & support artists selling their creations
- Learn about sea & beach glass
- Bring your unique piece for a chance to win ‘Shard of the Year’
- July 28 – July 30
- Mohegan Sun, Earth Expo & Convention Center
- Friday: 1:30pm – 8:00pm
- Saturday: 10:00am – 7:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Children under 8 – FREE admission
- Meet artists, writers and even stars from your favorite shows
More summer events:
- Vernon’s 15th Annual Summer Days Carnival (July 26-29)
- Old Lyme Midsummer Festival (July 28-29)
- Ridgefield Summer Fest (July 29)
- Lebanon Country Fair (July 28-30)
- Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series (July 29)
- Powder Ridge Festival (July 29)
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.