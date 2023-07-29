Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Family Friday: End of July summer fun

FAMILY FRIDAY: End of July summer fun
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - It’s the final weekend of July, and whether you’re a fan of the sea, superheroes or just all around summer fun, there’s something for everyone in the family to check out.

17th International Sea Glass Association Festival

  • July 29 – 30
  • Mystic Seaport Museum
  • Shop & support artists selling their creations
  • Learn about sea & beach glass
  • Bring your unique piece for a chance to win ‘Shard of the Year’

TerrifiCon

  • July 28 – July 30
  • Mohegan Sun, Earth Expo & Convention Center
  • Friday: 1:30pm – 8:00pm
  • Saturday: 10:00am – 7:00pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Children under 8 – FREE admission
  • Meet artists, writers and even stars from your favorite shows

More summer events:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a Stamford officer who had been responding to a...
Pastor struck, killed by Stamford officer
Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more heat & humidity, also weekend storms
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
columbia downed tree - WFSB
Storms cause damage, power outages

Latest News

FAMILY FRIDAY: End of July summer fun
FAMILY FRIDAY: End of July summer fun
Check out all the fun events happening this weekend for friends and family to enjoy!
FAMILY FRIDAY: Sea Glass Festival, TerrifiCon, AND MORE
Family Friday for 7/21 - WFSB
FAMILY FRIDAY: Here's what's happening the weekend of July 21-23
Family Friday for 7/21 - WFSB
Family Friday: Sunflowers for Wishes, a toy show & more