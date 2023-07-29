Firefighter hospitalized after fire tears through home in West Haven

Summer Escapes
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A firefighter is in the hospital after fighting a fire that tore through a home in West Haven Saturday afternoon.

The fire took place on Ocean Ave.

Firefighters arrived on scene just before 3 PM to find the home engulfed by flames.

They raced to get things under control as quickly as possible.

After the flames were out, one firefighter was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear yet if his injuries are heat-related, but firefighters did say the heat made fighting the fire more difficult.

Nobody who lives at this home was hurt, but two cats are missing.

Firefighters say the heat made fighting this fire more challenging, but they have protocols in place to try to manage the hot weather.

“Once the heat index reaches a certain point, we dispatch a second alarm company immediately to the scene for rehab and we’ll be able to rotate crews and keep them fresh,” said Rafael Zayas, Deputy Chief, West Shore Fire.

Crews are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

