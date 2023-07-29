Hartford residents look for ways to beat the heat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Folks in the Capital city are feeling the heat and finding ways to cool off.

The South End Wellness Senior Center was open in Hartford on Friday afternoon, one of several within the city of Hartford.

Neighborhood residents like Raquel Calderon love to come and visit when the cooling center is open, “It’s really a good place to come”, she shared.

There are lots of activities for seniors, and on a hot day like today, the air conditioning is on and it’s a cool place to stay.

“Oh yes, this is a really good place to be in the summertime. Especially today.”, Calderon said on Friday afternoon.

The senior center is one of many locations that the City of Hartford has designated as a cooling center.

“It’s extremely hot out there, and when the [seniors] come over here, they do a lot of activities. They also have lunch for them which is good, and they stay busy”, Awilda Rodriguez, Director of the South End Wellness Senior Center said.

Businesses in the Capital city are also staying busy, according to Kentel Cooke, a supervisor at Bro’s Dough Pizzeria, “We have three friers, an over, a press, and everything is close to each other”.

“If it’s 86 degrees outside, then it’s like 96-to-100 degrees in here. It’s a challenge”.

He says it can get difficult being in the kitchen making pizzas in this heat, “It’s a challenge, but we get through it. We just drink all the water we can, there’s no east way around it. If you want to feed people, you have to sacrifice to do it.”

The Senior Center will be open as a cooling center tomorrow as well from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the full list of cooling centers open in Hartford this weekend, check the list below.

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday: 9:00-6:00

Friday and Saturday: 9:00-5:00

Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

Wednesday and Thursday 9:00-6:00

Friday: 9:00-5:00

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday 9:00-6:00

Friday: 9:00-5:00

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday 9:00-6:00

Friday: 9:00-5:00

Park Street Library @ the Lyric

603 Park St.

Wednesday and Thursday: 9:00-6:00

Friday and Saturday: 9:00-5:00

South End Wellness Senior Center

830 Maple Ave.

Wednesday through Saturday: 8:30-4:00

North End Senior Center

80 Coventry Street

Wednesday through Friday: 1:30-3:00

Pope Park Recreational Center

30 Pope Park Dr.

Saturday: 10:00-5:00

Parker Memorial Community Center

2621 Main St.

Saturday: 10:00-5:00

Asylum Hill Congregational Church

814 Asylum Ave.

Wednesday through Saturday: 9:00-5:00

Center Church

60 Gold Street (Enter using the Lewis Street entrance)

Wednesday: 10:00-12:00

Thursday through Saturday: 10:00-3:00

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.