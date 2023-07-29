Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years

Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn.(VALAIS CANTONAL POLICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The remains of a climber who disappeared while hiking along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn 37 years ago have been found.

Police say the melting ice on the glacier helped lead to the discovery of the remains.

They were found on July 12 by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier.

Several pieces of equipment were also found.

Police say a DNA analysis helped identify the remains as belonging to a 38-year-old German mountain climber who was reported missing in September 1986.

Police also say they had searched for the climber at the time, but they were unsuccessful.

No further details about the climber’s identity or his cause of death have been revealed.

Police say the melting glaciers have led to the reemergence of bodies of those who were reported missing several decades ago.

Scientists announced earlier this week that July is on track to be Earth’s hottest month ever recorded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newtown drowning map - WFSB
Teen who jumped from Newtown bridge dies from injuries
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more brutal heat, storms, flooding concerns
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more brutal heat, storms, flooding concerns
Generic Police Lights
Man dies after being pulled from water at beach in Coventry
Jason Aldean.
Small Towns Against Hate: Group organizes ‘ball gown’ protest for Hartford Jason Aldean concert
Crews scale back search for missing swimmer
Crews scale back search for teen CT swimmer who disappeared near Westerly, RI

Latest News

Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more brutal heat, storms, flooding concerns
Technical Discussion: An ALERT for more brutal heat, storms, flooding concerns
Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a...
‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall