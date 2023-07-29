Middletown Police: 51-year-old man shot, listed in critical condition

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 51-year-old was found in the middle of a Middletown street suffering from a single gunshot wound early on Friday morning.

At 7:10 a.m., Middletown police responded to the 700 block of Congdon Street West to investigate the report of a shooting victim.

A 51-year-old man was located near 757 Congdon Street West, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police say the man is not a resident of Middletown and no crime scene was able to be located.

Medical aid was rendered and the victim was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

At this time, the victim has been unable to provide any information to the police about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dane Semper at 860-638-4145 or DSemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com or the Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates once they are available.

