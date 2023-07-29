Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Route 6 in Woodbury is currently shut down following a serious crash.

State police responded to 1143 Main Street shortly after 10:00 a.m. for a reported crash.

Serious injuries were reported, and C.A.R.S responded to the scene.

Route 6 is shut down between the Southbury town line and Curtis Road.

No other information was immediately available.

