Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Woodbury

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Route 6 in Woodbury is currently shut down following a serious crash.

State police responded to 1143 Main Street shortly after 10:00 a.m. for a reported crash.

Serious injuries were reported, and C.A.R.S responded to the scene.

Route 6 is shut down between the Southbury town line and Curtis Road.

No other information was immediately available.

