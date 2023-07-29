Serious injuries reported in crash on Route 6 in Woodbury
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Route 6 in Woodbury is currently shut down following a serious crash.
State police responded to 1143 Main Street shortly after 10:00 a.m. for a reported crash.
Serious injuries were reported, and C.A.R.S responded to the scene.
Route 6 is shut down between the Southbury town line and Curtis Road.
No other information was immediately available.
