SOMETHING’S COOKING: Rossa Negra

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Have a fire in your belly to travel? Take a spin around the globe without leaving your table at Rossa Negra!

“We bring flavor components from different parts of the world,” said Cesar Navas, manager at Rossa Negra. “Which gives customers a different kind of experience through every single both they have.”

Cesar’s mom Janeth Velin runs the show. Originally from Ecuador, she recently expanded her Niantic juice bar into a full-service international fusion restaurant.

“I love my culture I am so proud of where I am from and the community love to see other cultures,” Janeth said.

Rossa Negra boasts dishes and drinks from all over the world, including Ecuadorian items like their signature ceviche and delightful guayusa tea mojito.

Chef Johnny, Janeth’s husband, serves up meals from all over the earth. You must try his Spanish paella, Brazillian picanha steak, or buy a bottle of his Uruguayan chimichurri sauce.

“It hit me by surprise different flavors that I haven’t experienced before,” said Bob Claffey of Norwich. “It’s quite good.”

Bob’s favorite is the chemari chicken which blends several cuisines.

Janeth is proud her menu is worldly but her supporters are local.

