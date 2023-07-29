Summer Escapes
State police assisting DEEP with water rescue in Bethlehem

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are assisting DEEP with a water rescue in Bethlehem.

Rescue crews are on scene at 74 Lake Drive.

The fire department also has members on scene assisting in the rescue.

Officials could not say at this time why a rescue was taking place or who was being rescued.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

