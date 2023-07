LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - A vehicle collided with a tree in Lyme on Friday night.

Troopers responded to Town Street in Lyme around 10:20 p.m.

The state police arrived on scene and an investigation is underway.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.