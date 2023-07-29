West Haven’s Savin Rock Festival held this weekend

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a night of food trucks and fun at the annual Savin Rock Festival in West Haven.

The sun was hot, and the food was delicious, making for a perfect recipe for this year’s event.

There was something for all the senses to enjoy at the city’s annual event.

The music was loud and the foot was plentiful, as the party-by-the-sea featured food trucks, vendors, and activities for the whole family.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi was happy to see members of the city celebrating together, “It brings people together. I think it’s more of a community activity. People have been tired, and COVID hurt us all, so everyone’s very excited”.

Anthony Goiran of West Haven was excited to catch up with friends, “We see people walking by that we know and haven’t seen in like a year, so it’s awesome. We see people I grew up with [out] with their kids, we were kids [ourselves] when we were coming to this [festival], so it’s nice to see that.”

A mix of a nice sea breeze off the water helped people stay cool.

Victoria Buenano, a woman from West Haven, has been fighting to stay hydrated, “I’ve been using lots of sunscreen and staying inside basically, but [at the festival] I’ve been drinking a lot of water. We brought our own jug of water and bought a couple [of] waters [at the festival]. Anything to stay hydrated out here.”

With some storms possible for day 2 of the festival on Saturday, organizers have their fingers crossed for clear skies, “as long as [the] weather is permitting, we’re keeping our fingers and toes crossed that it [we] will have good [weather] tomorrow [so] we will have a full day.”

The fun continues on Saturday evening in West Haven when the Festival runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

