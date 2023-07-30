Summer Escapes
13-year-old girl injured in New Haven shooting

A crime scene was located near the entrance of the pediatric unit of Yale New Haven Hospital
New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 13-year-old is being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning.

New Haven received a ShotSpotter notification around 2:50 a.m. notifying them six rounds were fired near 103 Davenport Avenue.

A short time later, Yale New Haven Hospital security notified police of a person shot in the parking lot of the Yale New Haven Pediatric entrance.

Police located a crime scene by the front entrance of Yale New Haven Pediatrics where four fired cartridge casings were found.

Hospital staff brought the injured 13-year-old girl to the pediatric emergency room where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

New Haven police say no one else at the hospital was involved in this incident.

Surveillance video showed a silver Kia SUV and a black Hyundai Elantra were in the area at the time of the incident.

Police found the vehicle unoccupied at the intersection of Asylum Street and Sylvan Ave. with the lights on and running. Both cars were unreported stolen vehicles and were taken in for processing.

Polie are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

