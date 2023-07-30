Pilot forced to land due to reported engine issues

Summer Escapes
Pilot forces plane to land due to reported engine issues
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A pilot had to make a forced landing at the Consumer Reports Test Track Sunday due to a reported engine failure.

According to the FAA, the plane is a single-engine Mooney M20 with aircraft registration N4056H. The plane landed around 11:30 a.m.

Three people were on the plane at the time of the landing. According to the Colchester Fire Department, no one was injured.

According to a flight tracker, the plane took off around 11:06 a.m. from Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The plane is registered to a man who lives in Cheshire, Massachusetts.

State police were called to assist but the FAA is in charge of the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

