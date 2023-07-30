Summer Escapes
Tornado touches down in Chaplin

A tornado warning quickly turned into a tornado touching down in Chaplin, CT, tonight.
By Zoe Strothers, Susan Raff and Mike Cerullo
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A tornado warning was put in place for Windham and Tolland counties at around 4:30 PM.

That warning quickly turned into an actual tornado in Chaplin.

See how the tornado developed:

State Senator Jeff Gordon, who represents the area, says most of the damage is focused around Hampton and Chaplin.

Now Route 97, a main road connecting Hampton to Pomfret, is blocked off because of downed trees and power lines.

Gordon says several secondary roads are also blocked off.

He says crews are out right now to take a look at the damage.

“Right now, it’s really more assessing the extent of the damage, and I want to make certain that people understand that takes time in the middle of the night, and we want all the emergency crews and all the public work crews to be as safe as they can be when they’re out and about,” Senator Gordon said.

Litchfield County also suffered damage.

Streets in Torrington were flooded, and parts of Main Street had to be closed.

Downtown Torrington got hit pretty hard, but the Warner Theater stayed open through it all.

“I said, ‘I hope they are not going to cancel the show because we are here,’” said Arlene Ducusin, Danbury.

“Route 8, like everybody was stopping with their hazard lights on,” added Vic Jardeliza, Danbury.

At 5 PM, people were swimming and enjoying Long Meadow Pond in Bethlehem.

But an hour later, the skies got dark, and the rain came down furiously.

The storm created puddles, and parts of the roads were washed out.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

