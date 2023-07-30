Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion: Drier and More Comfortable Days Ahead
Technical Discussion: Drier and More Comfortable Days Ahead
Crews battle fire at maintenance building on Sharon Country Club property
Crews battle fire at maintenance building on Sharon Country Club property
Generic Water
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty
85-year-old woman fighting for her life after nearly drowning at town beach
85-year-old woman fighting for her life after nearly drowning at town beach
Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors to assess damage in eastern CT

Latest News

A tree fell on a state police cruiser in Newington on Thursday night.
State trooper, K9 return to duty after tree falls on cruiser in Newington
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
Pilot forces plane to land due to reported engine issues
Pilot forced to land due to reported engine issues