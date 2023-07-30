Summer Escapes
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is believed to be missing after a boat crashed into a jetty.

The crash happened in Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook Police say the male operator of the boat was transported to the hospital while crews search for the woman.

The Guilford dive team is on scene searching for her.

DEEP is leading the investigation.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

