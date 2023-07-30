Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is believed to be missing after a boat crashed into a jetty.

The crash happened in Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook Police say the male operator of the boat was transported to the hospital while crews search for the woman.

The Guilford dive team is on scene searching for her.

DEEP is leading the investigation.

This story is breaking.

