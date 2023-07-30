Woman dies after crashing into telephone pole in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police say a woman died in a crash Saturday evening.

Police were called to 1155 Thomaston Ave. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The crash happened just before 8:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a Hyundai crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver was the sole occupant and was found dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but Waterbury police say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury’s crash reconstruction unit at (203) 346-3975.

