Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

AR-15 stolen from DEEP vehicle in Wallingford

Wallingford police.
Wallingford police.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - An AR-15 rifle was stolen from a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection vehicle that was parked in Wallingford last week.

According to Wallingford police, it happened on Wednesday, July 26.

An officer on a routine patrol noticed around 6:25 a.m. that the DEEP vehicle, which was parked in front of a home, had one of its passenger side windows smashed out.

“After investigation, officers determined that the vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle in a secured and locked police mount,” said Sgt. Stephen Jaques, Wallingford police. “The entire mount and rifle had been stolen from the vehicle along with ammunition.”

Police said on Monday that the investigation remained active, so no other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess tornado damage in eastern CT
Generic Water
Woman believed to be missing after boat crashes into jetty
Crews scale back search for missing swimmer
Missing New London teen’s body recovered near Westerly, RI
maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Generic beach strand
Ten state parks/beaches close after reaching capacity

Latest News

maybe a shower on Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our fantastic stretch of weather continues
Several people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation when they tried to help rescue a person...
Several people hospitalized from Wethersfield house fire
Tornado touches down in Chaplin
NWS surveyors assess possible tornado damage in eastern CT
Motorcycle Crash generic
Lifestar helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Salem