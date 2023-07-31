AR-15 stolen from DEEP vehicle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - An AR-15 rifle was stolen from a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection vehicle that was parked in Wallingford last week.

According to Wallingford police, it happened on Wednesday, July 26.

An officer on a routine patrol noticed around 6:25 a.m. that the DEEP vehicle, which was parked in front of a home, had one of its passenger side windows smashed out.

“After investigation, officers determined that the vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle in a secured and locked police mount,” said Sgt. Stephen Jaques, Wallingford police. “The entire mount and rifle had been stolen from the vehicle along with ammunition.”

Police said on Monday that the investigation remained active, so no other details were released.

